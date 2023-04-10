WATCH: Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe back in form with a goal on return to starting line-up

The future of Real Madrid’s frontline looks fairly safe, in case there was any lingering doubt. In addition to Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Junior, Brazilian forward Endrick Felipe will join the club in 2024. Despite a barren spell to begin the year, the 16-year-old is once again tearing apart defences.

Endrick went 12 games without a goal to begin 2023, with the pressure cranking up on the teenager, leading him to be dropped by Palmeiras coach Abel Ferreira. However he broke his scoring duck in the Sao Paulo State Championship in the first leg against Agua Santa in a 2-1 defeat.

In the return Ferreira returned Endrick to the starting line-up, and he was rewarded with a goal. His was the third in a 4-0 win, which saw them take the trophy 5-2 on aggregate.

🚨 FINAL DO PAULISTÃO AO VIVO AGORA nesse link: https://t.co/SZxaEftqb5#PaulistãoNaHBOMax É O GOL DO PALMEIRAS! O MLK TEM ESTRELA! Endrick marca o dele na final do #Paulistão2023! 3 a 0 contra o Água Santa! pic.twitter.com/oVK0Out2d8 — TNT Sports BR (@TNTSportsBR) April 9, 2023

Endrick would be taken off after 65 minutes, but looks brimming with confidence once again, as is evidenced by his celebration.

He recently gave an interview expressing his frustration at the media attention surrounding him, an understandable complaint from someone so young. Getting through tricky spells at Palmeiras will serve him well for the Santiago Bernabeu though.