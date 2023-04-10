WATCH: Diego Simeone interrupts press conference to praise opposition fans for gesture

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has thanked Rayo Vallecano fans for theri gesture of respect towards Angel Correa and his mother.

The Argentine forward was absent from the squad for the match and from training, after his mother Marcela Martinez passed away. Correa has been hit hard by her departure.

Before Atletico Madrid’s 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano at Vallecas, Simeone took time out of his press conference to highlight what he felt was the best moment of the night.

“Firstly, before starting with the questions, the truth is I want to reflect a moment during the match that was the best thing from tonight for me.”

👏🏼 Simeone y lo mejor del partido contra el Rayo. pic.twitter.com/HpYgXgG6zq — Relevo (@relevo) April 9, 2023

“The respect and the manners that the people of Rayo Vallecano showed the Correa family. And the truth is that it is moving. The respect that was transmitted in this moment of silence by everyone in a stadium that was not ours, and was not our people, is recognised.”

“Applause for the people of Vallecas for the respect they showed to the mother of Angel.”

Various Atletico Madrid players expressed their support for Correa after the match, including Alvaro Morata and goalscorers Nahuel Molina and Mario Hermoso, as per Relevo. While celebrating the opener, Molina ran to the touchline to hold up Correa’s shirt.

After the match, Correa sent the following message on Instagram.

“Infinite thanks to all of you for the love you have sent to my family and me these days. Believe me that the love that comes makes it hurt a little less. Thank you for the respect while going through this painful moment. We had to say goodbye to our mother, to our Marcela, a fighter and a fundamental pillar in my life, but she will always be with us. Today I will be accompanying the team from the outside. Thank you for your understanding and love in this delicate situation.”

Vallecas and the fans there are known for championing social causes from the stands, and this is the latest gesture that marks them out as a particularly empathetic fanbase.