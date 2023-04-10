Sergio Busquets calls on Barcelona to get La Liga title wrapped up

Barcelona captain Sergio Busquets has demanded his team get their incoming La Liga title wrapped up.

La Blaugrana suffered a shock 0-0 draw at home to Girona, as they missed the chance to move 15 points clear of second place Real Madrid, with ten games left to play.

A derby draw with Girona means Barcelona end the extended weekend of action with a 13 point advantage, as a first league title since 2019 edges closer for Xavi’s side.

However, despite the league crown being a relative formality for Barcelona, Busquets is demanding focus, to get the job done with games to spare.

“We have to win the league as soon as possible”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“We are 13 points ahead and we don’t want to lose that gap. If Real Madrid drop points, that’s great, but our goal is the title.”

Up next for Barcelona is a trip to the capital to face Getafe this weekend before hosting old foes Atletico Madrid in Catalonia on April 23.

If Barcelona can get back on track, and start winning games again, and they can clinch the title with four games left, regardless of Real Madrid’s end of season form.