RFEF release details for Real Madrid-Osasuna Copa del Rey final

The Copa del Rey final is less than a month away, as Real Madrid fans, and in particular Osasuna fans, build excitedly towards the final in Seville.

The match will take place at 22:00 CEST at Estadio de la Cartuja, as announced by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). Diario AS also carried the news that semi-automatic offside technology, as was employed at the World Cup, will be in use for the match.

Each side will be able to request up to 20,500 tickets, equalling 41,000 of the 56,19 capacity of La Cartuja. That adds up to 71.1% of the seats available, with the RFEF distributing the rest. Prices of the tickets will range between €39-231, depending on the seats.

Osasuna face Barcelona at Camp Nou the weekend before the match following the final with Almeria at home, while Real Madrid play Real Sociedad before the match and Getafe afterwards. This is just Osasuna’s second Copa del Rey final in their 102-year history, as they seek their first ever victory.