Real Madrid Assistant Manager Davide Ancelotti will not join FC Basel

Real Madrid look as if they are likely to hold onto their father-son managerial duo this summer – at least if Carlo Ancelotti is to be believed.

Davide, 35, has been linked with making the next step in his career of late, potentially taking on the top job this summer after finishing his UEFA Pro Licence. The side he has been most strongly linked with are Swiss giants FC Basel.

However speaking to Rai Radio 1, as carried by Marca, Carlo Ancelotti did confirm that Davide was finishing his licence, but said that he would be remaining by his side for next season.

“He is finishing the UEFA Pro coaching course in Wales, it will finish in May and then he will be able to coach any team. It won’t be Basel, because they feel good here and we want to stay here. The day he will want to start on his own, I think he will do it and do it well.”

This contrasts the previous reports on Davide’s future, with some saying that he had told the club that he would be leaving in the summer.

It may also provide an insight into Carlo Ancelotti’s future, if Davide is willing to turn down other offers in order to remain at Real Madrid. In the same interview, Carlo said that he wanted to finish his contract with Los Blancos, but he too has been heavily linked with a departure, in his case Brazil.