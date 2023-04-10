Real Betis star apologises to fans on Twitter as Manuel Pellegrini laments ‘dark afternoons’

Real Betis are working their way through the emotions of a painful home defeat to Cadiz, after they went down 2-0 at home to the Yellow Submarine. Betis were reduced to nine men in the second half, following red cards for Sergio Canales and Aitor Ruibal, both apologising after the match.

Canales was sent off in the first fixture against Cadiz by Antonio Mateu Lahoz for dissent. He was then again sent off by Mateu Lahoz against Real Valladolid a few weeks ago, and told the referee that it was ‘premeditated’. This earned him a four-game ban, the first of which he served against Atletico Madrid the previous week.

However an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport had that ban suspended, allowing him to play against Cadiz. He was then sent off in their defeat, bringing down his opponent in what was deemed to be a last-man challenge, although somewhat harshly, in the eyes of many. Nevertheless, the clearly distraught Canales on the pitch, apologised to the fans after the game on Twitter.

Lo siento equipo , afición , @RealBetis . Hoy fallé , tuve un error grave y soy responsable de la derrota. Toca hacer autocrítica y seguir trabajando como nunca para ayudaros. Gracias por todo el apoyo equipo , afición y @RealBetis . Sois los mejores, seguiremos peleando juntos💚 — Sergio Canales (@SergioCanales) April 9, 2023

“Sorry team, fans, @RealBetis. Today I failed, I had a serious mistake and I am responsible for the defeat. It’s time to do self-criticism and continue working like never before to help you. Thanks for all the support team, fans and @RealBetis. You are the best, we will continue fighting together💚”

If Canales’ original ban is not lifted or reduced, it could mean Betis are without one of their key players for a significant chunk of the rest of the season. Adding at least one more match to the suspended three-game ban, he would miss four of their remaining ten matches. Canales is their chief creative force alongside Nabil Fekir, injured for the rest of the season.

Aitor Ruibal also apologised on Twitter for his red card, lashing out at Fali.

Sólo puedo pedir DISCULPAS🙏 pic.twitter.com/ji5hauJlue — Aitor Ruibal Garcia (@aRuibal9) April 9, 2023

Betis manager Manuel Pellegrini told Onda Cero that there was plenty of the season left though.

“You have to be self-critical, winning or losing. Three points escaped that we wanted to leave at home, but there’s still a lot to fight for, we’ll talk about specific moments with the players,” said the Chilean coach.

“They are dark afternoons that you have to assimilate to recover.”

Los Verdiblancos are now six points behind Real Sociedad. In addition to the absences of Ruibal, Fekir and Canales, German Pezzella when down with a muscle issue against Cadiz, while right-back Youssouf Sabaly is out for the next two to three weeks as well. Martin Montoya will likely fill in at right-back in the absence of Ruibal and Sabaly.