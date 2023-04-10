On loan Barcelona youngster gets promising injury news, but Valencia fear the worst for forward

Valencia are assessing the damage from their 2-1 defeat to Almeria, and it has been a mix of positive and negative news from the medical department.

On-loan Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez went down in the 50th minute with a recurrence of an ankle issue, and came off for Hugo Guillamon. According to Cadena SER though, it was light relapse and he will attempt to return for their match against Sevilla this weekend.

Thierry Correia has been less fortunate. He will miss the next two weeks at least, ruling him out of both Sevilla and Elche the following week.

EN MARCHA @SERDepValencia con @FranGuaitaSER. 🚑🦇'Thierry fuera mínimo dos semanas, Nico quiere estar contra el Sevilla. Y el problema va a ser Kluivert, hay preocupación con su lesión muscular. Tiene mala pinta y mañana pruebas' 🐦DIRECTO en TWITTER👇https://t.co/GfjDT4N570 — SER Deportivos Valen (@SERDepValencia) April 10, 2023

However the worst news is about Justin Kluivert, who is on loan from Roma himself, looks more serious and will undergo further tests on Tuesday. He is responsible for two of Los Che’s last three goals and had been trusted up front by Ruben Baraja as Edinson Cavani continues to struggle.

Valencia are facing a crucial run against their direct rivals in the relegation battle, with Real Valladolid and Cadiz to come before the end of April. Missing the likes of Kluivert and Correia could have a major impact on their chances.