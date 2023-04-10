Mikel Oyarzabal issues Champions League rallying call to Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad captain Mikel Oyarzabal has called on his teammates to seal their goal of Champions League qualification this season.

The homegrown hero has been leading La Real’s charge into the La Liga top four in 2023 with a run of eye-catching displays on his return from injury.

Following the weekend’s action, including a 2-0 win over Getafe, his side have a four point cushion inside the Champions League spots, with 10 games left to play this season.

Oyarzabal and his team are not in European action in the run-in, with rivals Real Betis looking to make up ground on the Basque side, from sixth, alongside Villarreal in fifth.

All three teams are in the running to seal the final Champions League place, with Atletico Madrid looking very strong in the battle for second, or third, in the final weeks of the campaign.

“We will never give up, we will fight until the end to achieve the goal together, with you, the fans”, Oyarzabal posted on Instagram after training today.

Real Sociedad face a crucial Basque derby this weekend, away at Athletic Club, with Oyarzabal on target in a 3-1 win in the reverse fixture back in January.