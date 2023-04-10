Luca Zidane trying to get forget family name after being ‘hurt’ by famous father

Eibar goalkeeper Luca Zidane has explained that the reputation of his famous father, Zinedine Zidane, has impacted his career negatively.

The 24-year-old came through the system at Real Madrid and managed two games for the senior side. After a loan spell at Racing Santander, Zidane moved to Rayo Vallecano before landing in the Basque Country.

“Here the media pressure is not like in other teams. I needed to get away from the focus,” Zidane junior told Relevo about his current club, Eibar.

He then detailed that the former Real Madrid legend he has for a father has influenced the way people perceive him negatively.

“In the world of football I want them to see me as Luca. Let them judge the matches I’ve played so far. They don’t think more than that and don’t compare me. There are people who talk about me and don’t know me. It hurts. They say what what they think and many times it’s prejudiced. They don’t know who I am. It’s difficult to hear things from people who have seen you play one or two games and don’t really know the person or the footballer you are.”

The media attention on Luca has been heightened compared to his peers, with Zidane often coming in for criticism that others might not have for his mistakes.

“Since I was little, I tried to stay out of all that. What they talk about, what they say… I’m more exposed than any other player because of the last name I have. If it were another player, things wouldn’t come out so much nor would they be talked about. These are things that can hurt you when a team signs you.”

In particular, being told that his achievements are down to his surname do not go down well.

“It hasn’t been just once, it’s something more repetitive. Being told that what you get is thanks to your father… All the work you do every day to be where you are seems to not matter saying that I am where I am because I have to my father behind who helps me. I respect what people think, but it is difficult. It is not easy to manage it.”

He goes on to reveal that much of his upbringing and the values imparted on him came from his mother Veronique, who was ‘always there’, watching his games. He used her surname ‘Fernandez’ at school, a decision made by his parents in order to protect him.

Zidane’s Eibar are currently top of Segunda, with the sixth-best defensive record in the division. He started off as first choice at Rayo last season, but lost his place to Stole Dimitrievski, and will hope to return to La Liga this summer with Los Armeros.