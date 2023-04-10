Karim Benzema rejects Saudi Arabia offer to stay at Real Madrid

Real Madrid captain Karim Benzema will reject a move away from the club this summer.

The Frenchman is out of contract at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu at the end of June, with no update on a renewal, as speculation grows over his future plans.

Despite his enduring legacy in Madrid, Benzema’s injury issues have become a concern, with the veteran striker playing a reduced role in 2023.

However, the change in squad status has not impacted Benzema’s place in Real Madrid’s run-in, as he looks set for a return to form at a crucial moment, for Carlo Ancelotti’s team this month.

His ability to produce an important impact has been Benzema’s calling card in recent seasons, and as per reports from Marca, he is ready to reject a summer move to Saudi Arabia, to stay in Madrid.

Benzema has been contacted by at least one Middle East-based club this month, but he remains determined to staying in Spain.