Fede Valverde’s reaction to alleged assault leaked as first images of Uruguayan emerge since Saturday

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde was the focus of the weekend from a Real Madrid point of view, after the Uruguayan allegedly assaulted Villarreal star Alex Baena. However he has been seen in public for the first time since, where not surprisingly declined to comment on the mtter.

Not least because it is now a police incident. Baena has decided to pursue charges against Valverde, who allegedly hit him in a car park after Villarreal’s 3-2 win on Saturday night.

Valverde did not speak on the matter, but he did stop to sign autographs and take photos with fans for around 10 minutes.

Marca have reported that the player is not proud of his actions, and the day after spent plenty of time thinking ‘I’m not like that’. However the information the Madrid daily have received from his camp is that Valverde lost his head over supposed comments about his unborn baby. They say that while Valverde is rarely involved in spats with other players or referees, Baena’s alleged comment got under his skin.

It should be pointed out that Baena has denied saying any such thing. At this point it is a case of one person’s word against the other’s, although Valverde is yet to publicly pronounce on the matter.