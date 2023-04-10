Chelsea want Joao Felix transfer talks with Atletico Madrid

Joao Felix will join Premier League giants Chelsea this summer as transfer talks are set to start this month.

The Portuguese international has consistently struggled to hold down a regular starting spot in Diego Simeone’s plans since his arrival in Madrid from Benfica in 2019.

Chelsea sealed a January loan move for Felix, as part of an £11m six month deal at the Premier League side, but with no purchase clause included in the agreement between the two clubs.

However, the Blues have been impressed with his immediate impact in London, amid rumours they are willing to sell England star Mason Mount, to retain him.

Despite the managerial upheaval at Stamford Bridge, with Frank Lampard returning as caretaker boss, following Graham Potter’s sacking, Felix remains a key objective.

As per reports from Diario AS, Chelsea want to start talks over a deal before end of the current season, to have Felix in place for pre-season, but an €80m asking price is a stumbling block.