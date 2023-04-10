Chelsea offered injury boost ahead of Real Madrid clash

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard could have two key players back in contention for the midweek Champions League trip to Real Madrid.

The Blues have opted against training at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu tomorrow, ahead of facing the defending European champions on April 12, as Lampard steps up his plans.

The former England international answered an SOS call from his old club, to take caretaker charge until the end of the season, following Graham Potter’s sacking.

As per reports from the Daily Mirror, Thiago Silva and Mason Mount both completed a full training session today, and are expected to travel to Madrid.

Silva has been out of action since February, due to a knee problem, with Mount missing the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Wolves last weekend, due to a pelvic issue.

Lampard is unlikely to risk Silva from the start, but he could be a late substitute option, however, Mount could come into the team, after the England international scored against Real Madrid in 2021 and 2022.