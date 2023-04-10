Brentford confirm David Raya asking price

Brentford have underlined their determination to keep David Raya this summer.

Thomas Frank has consistently stated his concern over Raya’s long term future at the club, after rejecting two previous contract offers, in the last 12 months.

Frank stated his unwillingness to extend his deal beyond 2024 hints at an intention to move on from the club this summer as his career progresses.

David Raya will not sign a new deal, no changes on his future as many important clubs are monitoring him closely for the summer 🔴🇪🇸 #transfers Understand Brentford will ask €40m fee for Raya – while player position is clear: he hopes for top club move. pic.twitter.com/ZbUxx501wd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 9, 2023

Tottenham have been tipped as the favourites to complete a transfer deal for the 27-year-old, as part of their plans to replace for French veteran Hugo Lloris, who turns 37 in 2023.

Despite Raya’s insistence that his lack of commitment is solely motivated by wanting to focus on the season run-in, speculation has continued to grow, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano believes the situation has reached a key juncture this month.

Romano stated the ongoing uncertainty only increases Raya ability to push for a possible exit with a summer departure now almost certain.