Barcelona youngster attracting interest from ‘half of the Premier League’

Barcelona will have a decision to make this summer over on-loan Osasuna winger Ez Abde, and as he continues improve under Jagoba Arrasate, they will not be without offers in the summer.

Abde, 21, has 5 goals and 2 assists to his name this season. His impact on defences and ability to beat his marker has impressed all season though, but most recently scored a brace on Saturday to beat Elche 2-1.

Xavi Hernandez has said that there is a chance that he returns to Barcelona next season, although did warn that Abde would have to be more consistent if he wanted to make at Camp Nou.

The alternative is that Barcelona may try to raise some funds through the Moroccan’s sale this summer, such is their need to equalise their wage bill with their salary limit. MD say that ‘half of the Premier League’ are keeping an eye on the Barcelona talent, implying they could definitely make some money on Abde, who was signed for €2m two seasons ago.

The equation also has an extra factor involved – the need for an option on the left wing. Ansu Fati is not currently performing at the position, and Barcelona have a buy option on Yannick Carrasco, but Abde can make a good argument that he is the smart choice for at least rotational role in that position next season.