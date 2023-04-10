Barcelona target Vitor Roque secures third piece of silverware with Athletico Paranaense

Brazilian forward Vitor Roque is becoming accustomed to winning things at the age of just 18, with three titles already to his name. On Sunday night he helped Athletico Paranaense to the Parana regional Championship.

They beat Cascavel 2-1 on aggregate, seeing out the result with a 0-0 draw at home in the second leg. Athletico went unbeaten in the tournament.

Roque only came on in the 52nd minute, but Sport assure that he was the best player on the pitch when he did, creating two chances. He also came off the bench in the first leg, playing just 27 minutes but coming up with a crucial assist in the Athletico victory. Roque did not score in his five appearances in the championship, just two of which were starts, but he did provide four assists in those matches.

This is the third piece of silverware that Roque has won so far. Last season he helped Cruzeiro win promotion back to Serie A with the Serie B title, while this January he was joint-top scorer for Brazil in their under-20 South American Championship victory.

Roque is thought to be Barcelona’s chief transfer target for their forward line this summer, as they look to find a long-term replacement for Robert Lewandowski. Roque is already forming a winning habit.