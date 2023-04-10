Atletico Madrid maintain Champions League push with Rayo Vallecano win

Atletico Madrid have kept up their push for a Champions League qualification spot with a late 2-1 win at Rayo Vallecano.

Los Rojiblancos are still in a strong position to maintain in their position in elite of Spanish football as they responded well to a pressurised scenario in Vallecas.

Atletico responded well to an early setback, as Nahuel Molina capitalised on a mistake to slot the visitors in front in the front Spanish capital.

What a move! 🤌 Atleti score the opener with a devastating counter-attacking goal 🔴⚪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/UBdFkWSV6V — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 9, 2023

Mario Hermoso doubled Atletico’s advantage before the break as the visitors looked set to cruise on to victory on the south side of the capital.

Rayo did produce a late consolidation, as Fran Garcia lashed home, but the home side were unable to carve outa winning goal in the final minutes.

What a goal by Fran García! The highly-touted Rayo Vallecano player with a great strike from distance 🚀#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/JKhu7nwC94 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 9, 2023

As it stands, Atletico have a ten point lead inside the Champions League places, with Rayo in ninth place, with an ever examining gap outside of the European places this season.

