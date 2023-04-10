Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia start as Barcelona push La Liga title advantage against Girona

Xavi makes two changes to his Barcelona starting line up for tonight’s La Liga derby clash with Girona at the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana play host to their neighbours, as Xavi’s charges look to open up a 15 title lead over Real Madrid, with a win over their mid-table rivals.

Despite Xavi’s insistence of the league title not being resolved, Los Blancos have effectively given up on their chances of retaining it, as Barcelona look to lift the famous trophy for the first time since 2019.

If Barcelona can maintain their current form, they could be crowned champions at the start of May, with Real Madrid switching focus to the Copa del Rey final and the Champions League.

Ansu Fati and Eric Garcia are the two changes for Xavi, following their 4-1 Copa del Rey loss to Real Madrid, with the latter replacing Marcos Alonso in central defence.

Fati takes Gavi’s place in the attack, with the Spanish teenager dropping into midfield, in place of Franck Kessie.