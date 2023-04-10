Analysis: How could Dani Olmo fit into the current Real Madrid side?

It has been a talking point in Madrid this season that Real Madrid do not have a significant Spanish presence in their side currently. They could be set to change that by pursuing one of La Roja’s primary playmakers – and one of Catalonia’s biggest talents.

Only Marco Asensio, Dani Carvajal, Dani Ceballos, Lucas Vazquez and Nacho Fernandez fly the flag for Spain in the current Real Madrid squad, with Carvajal the only natural starter. Previously La Roja and Real Madrid shared three to four starters.

But according to Relevo, Real Madrid have asked about the availability of Dani Olmo. While it has only been preliminary conversations, they have shown their interest.

Olmo is currently in contract talks with RB Leipzig. Sporting Director Max Eberl has declared his desire to retain Olmo, whose deal expires in 2024. He has also been a long-term target of Barcelona, who are keen to bring him back to the club. The 24-year-old grew up just 45 minutes from central Barcelona in Terrassa, and came through La Masia until the age of 15, when he left the club for Dinamo Zagreb.

Even so, it begs the question as to where Olmo would fit at Los Blancos. A versatile forward, Olmo has played a number of positions in his career and for Spain. Generally operating off the left side of a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3, Olmo has also played the number 10 role and as a false nine in the past.

It is hard to see a world where he dislodges Vinicius Junior from the left wing, given the Brazilian is playing some of the best football in the world currently. Los Blancos currently play a flat 4-3-3, meaning the number 10 role doesn’t exist for him currently, although he could perhaps force Carlo Ancelotti to reconsider that idea, but he would probably be competing with Luka Modric for his position in that case. Equally in the forward role, Karim Benzema is symptomatic of the fact that Los Blancos tend to prefer more natural goalscorers in that position.

It may well be that Real Madrid are considering his transfer further down the line, on a free in 2024. The seemingly set structures may well have changed by that point. In the current setup, it looks as if Olmo would either have to battle hard for minutes or reinvent himself in a different position.

Perhaps the most likely and the best use of Olmo’s talents in this Real Madrid would be moving deeper as a midfielder. That way he could be used as a more creative and attacking central midfielder, and a long-term replacement for Modric, as Angel di Maria once did. Recently reports have come out that Real Madrid are cooling their interest in Jude Bellingham, who had been projected as Modric’s long-term successor.