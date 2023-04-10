Alex Baena to open an police investigation over Fede Valverde incident

The escalating La Liga controversy this weekend has continued following an update on the altercation between Real Madrid star Fede Valverde and Villarreal’s Alex Baena.

Valverde is reported to have punched Baena, outside the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, following alleged remarks from the Villarreal defender, about the Uruguayan’s unborn child, after Valverde’s partner had suffered an miscarriage scare in 2022.

The initial incident thankfully ended in Valverde and his partner confirming their child was healthy, following the original concern.

However, a high profile incident, involving the two players has continued to evolve in the last 48 hours, with reports of action from both clubs.

The latest update, from Marca, via Onda Cero, claims Baena is considering a complaint to the Spanish National Police, as he considers his options, with no sporting suspension anticipated for Valverde.

La Liga are expected to work alongside the Spanish authorities on this case and will take advice on the next appropriate steps within the investigation.