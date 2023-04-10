Alex Baena claims his family have been threatened over Fede Valverde incident

Villarreal defender Alex Baena has offered his response over the ongoing controversy with Real Madrid star Fede Valverde.

Valverde is reported to have punched Baena outside of the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu, following alleged remarks made by the Villarreal full back about the Uruguayan’s unborn child, after Valverde’s partner had suffered an miscarriage scare in 2022.

The situation has caused a storm in Spanish football, with Baena immediately denying the accusations, and Valverde opting not to comment on the matter at Real Madrid training today.

Baena has confirmed the incident did take place, with Valverde inflicting injuries on the 21-year-old, but the Andalucian has given a detailed update on his side of the story.

He has released an official statement, via Villarreal, to state how his family have been caught up in the controversy, with alleged threats made towards them in the last 48 hours.

“Last Saturday I was attacked by a colleague at the end of the game against Real Madrid”, the statement confirmed.

“After the event, some statements allegedly made by his entourage came to light, including that I wished harm on one of his relatives.

“Since then, no evidence has been published to prove these ‘facts’ that have been presented against me.

“A misfortune was used to justify the aggression and these lies that hurt more than blows.

“The damage being done to my family is irreparable and unjustifiable: threats, insults and private messages wishing my family death.”

Baena and Valverde are expected to continue playing in the coming weeks, despite the latter facing a suspension, with Real Madrid hosting Chelsea in midweek Champions League action.