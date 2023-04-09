WATCH: Federico Valverde almost lashes out at Alex Baena during Real Madrid-Villarreal

Spanish football was shocked on Sunday morning when news emerged of an altercation between Federico Valverde and Alex Baena on Saturday evening, after Villarreal’s excellent 3-2 victory over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Valverde is reported to have punched Baena in the Bernabeu’s parking lot, following alleged remarks from the Villarreal youngster about the Uruguayan’s unborn child, after Valverde’s partner had suffered an miscarriage scare. Thankfully, all has ended up well with mother and child.

Valverde’s entourage claims that Baena made the comments during January’s Copa del Rey clash between Real Madrid and Villarreal, before following up with more remarks during Saturday evening’s match.

During the match, Valverde has been pictured bringing his fist towards Baena, before restraining himself and pulling away.

🚨 | Fede Valverde vs. Alex Baena Here you can see that Fede barely restrained himself during the match. Obviously, something happened between them before. pic.twitter.com/aQpcMhq7nm — La Saeta Rubia (@LSR_RM) April 9, 2023

¡Un momento de máxima tensión! ¡Ojo al gesto de Valverde tras la falta de Baena! 😮 La secuencia y el análisis de TODO lo sucedido en el Santiago Bernabéu, este lunes en #ElPostDeDAZN pic.twitter.com/nZqSbrNODd — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) April 9, 2023

Baena has strenuously denied the claims, and he could decide to report the incident, which was seen by several eyewitnesses. Neither Real Madrid nor Valverde have commented publicly on the incident as of yet.