Sergio Busquets’ Barcelona future in limbo with contract negotiations at a standstill

One of the big talking points for Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window is in regards to Sergio Busquets’ future. The 34-year-old sees his contract expire at the end of the season, and so far, he is yet to agree to a new deal.

Barcelona presented Busquets with a contract offer three weeks ago, according to MD, but so far, they have yet to receive a response from their club captain.

Barcelona’s financial predicament has meant that Busquets’ new deal would feature a significant pay cut, as club officials look to drastically reduce the wage bill ahead of next season, in order to comply with La Liga’s Financial Fair Play regulations.

Busquets’ has been heavily linked with a move to the MLS, with Inter Miami especially interested, although there has been little movement in that regard for several weeks now.

There are reports that Busquets’ renewal could depend on Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona in the summer. Should the Argentine re-join, there is an expectancy that Busquets will follow.