Revealed: The possible sanctions that Federico Valverde could be hit with following Alex Baena incident

There is plenty of controversy surrounding Federico Valverde at the moment, following an incident with Villarreal’s Alex Baena which occurred after Real Madrid defeat to the Yellow Submarine on Saturday evening.

It has been reported that Valverde punched Baena in the Santiago Bernabeu parking area, following alleged comments from the latter to the Uruguayan about his unborn child. Baena has since denied the accusations.

Valverde’s entourage have acknowledged that the Real Madrid midfielder hit Baena, which could open him up to sanctions if the Villarreal youngster decides to pursue the matter. Furthermore, several eyewitness are said to have seen the incident, and there are claims that it was also caught by a nearby security camera.

As per Marca, there are a few possible sanctions for Valverde. Although the incident was not included in the referee’s match report, Baena could still report the incident to the Competition Committee as it happened inside the grounds of the Bernabeu, That could result in a sporting ban for Valverde. Alternatively, Baena could report the matter to the police, which could result in criminal charges.

However, Villarreal and Baena could decide against pursuing the matter, which could mean that Valverde is not punished by any body, although if the National Police that were present at the scene of the altercation decide to report it themselves to Anti-Violence, he could still be sanctioned.

Baena is believed to be considering his options at the moment, and it very much remains to be seen what he decides to do next. In the meantime, Valverde will continue preparations for Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea on Wednesday.