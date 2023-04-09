Real Madrid switch focus away from La Liga after disappointing Villarreal defeat

If Real Madrid had any hopes of retaining their La Liga crown previously, they have surely disappeared after Saturday’s evening disappointing 3-2 defeat to Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The result means that Carlo Ancelotti’s side stay 12 points behind Barcelona, and the gap could be 15 on Monday if Xavi Hernandez’s men defeat Girona at Spotify Camp Nou.

With just 10 games to go, Real Madrid’s chances of winning La Liga are now slim-to-none, and as such, they have turned their focus away from the league, according to Marca. Instead, all of their thoughts will be on the Champions League and Copa del Rey.

Real Madrid host Chelsea on Wednesday in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie, and they will play either Bayern Munich or Manchester City if they progress past the Premier League giants.

Real Madrid take on Osasuna in the Copa del Rey final next month, and could end the season with four trophies, which would be an excellent achievement, considering the struggles that they have had throughout the campaign.