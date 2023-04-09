Federico Valverde could escape punishment for Alex Baena altercation

Since news broke of the incident between Federico Valverde and Alex Baena after Saturday evening’s Real Madrid-Villarreal match, it has dominated the airwaves in Spanish football.

It has been reported that Valverde attacked Baena in the car park of the Santiago Bernabeu following alleged statements from the Villarreal youngster about the pregnancy scare suffered by the Uruguayan’s partner earlier this year.

Although the incident has several eyewitnesses, and there is reportedly video evidence too, Valverde could escape any form of punishment. According to MD, the incident was not included in the referee’s official match report, while as of yet, neither Villarreal nor Baena have reported the incident to the police.

If the incident is not reported, the Competition Committee cannot take action, meaning that Valverde would avoid any sanctions. However, Baena has rebuffed the claims from the Real Madrid midfielder’s entourage about the alleged comments that he made, so it remains to be seen whether he takes the matter further.

