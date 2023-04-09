Barcelona looking to choose between several attacking options this summer

This summer, Barcelona’s priority will be to improve their attacking options, having struggled to score goals on several occasions this season.

Robert Lewandowski has often been relied upon for goals, but even his form has been below par of late. Barcelona officials want to take pressure off him ahead of next season, while also increasing their options in attack.

A backup striker and left winger are the areas that could be targeted, with Sport reporting that Barcelona will have options to choose from.

In terms of Lewandowski’s backup, the choice will be between Vitor Roque and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The former is a excellent option for short and long term, but Barcelona’s financial predicament could make a move difficult. Aubameyang would likely be a cheaper option, although his wages could be an issue.

For left wing, Ez Abde is expected to return this summer and be involved in the first team, having impressed during his loan spell at Osasuna this season. Yannick Carrasco could also be brought in, but again, that deal is expected to be finances-depending.

Lionel Messi is believed to be the number one target for Barcelona, but extra reinforcements will be required this summer, as Xavi Hernandez’s side target returning to European football’s elite over the coming years.