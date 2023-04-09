Analysis: Can Claudio Echeverri be the next South American wonderkid to make it big at Real Madrid?

Real Madrid have mastered the South American market in recent years. Having signed Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo in successive seasons, with both now being important first team players, they confirmed the signing of Endrick in December.

However, they are determined to not rest on their laurels in the region, and they target bringing the best young players across the world to the Spanish capital.

The next star that they have been linked with is River Plate’s Claudio Echeverri. The 17-year-old is highly regarded in Argentina, and he has greatly impressed in the youth ranks during his short career so far.

Fichajes have reported that Real Madrid are interested in Echeverri, along with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. The teenager has a €25m release clause in the contract that he signed last year, but River Plate are looking to up this to €50m in the near future.

Echeverri has been impressing at the U17 South American Championship, which is currently taking place in Ecuador. During the first stage of the competition, he has registered three goals and three assists in just three matches for the young Argentina side.

¡Un golazo para el recuerdo! Claudio Echeverri picó la pelota sobre el arqueor para el 1-0 de @Argentina ante #Perú en la CONMEBOL #Sub17. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/iCq114LwQ6 — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) April 7, 2023

Despite being so young, Echeverri has already proven that he could be a future superstar. Playing as a forward, he is something that has score goals, but also provide for his teammate, in a typical Lionel Messi-esque way.

Like Messi, Echeverri’s dribbing is fantastic. He is able to keep the ball so well, even when under pressure, which is a valuable skill to have at such a young age.

He has shown himself to have plenty of potential, and Real Madrid will feel that they are the club that can best unlock that, especially since he would have the opportunity to play at Castilla before being exposed to the pressures of first team football at one of the biggest clubs in world football.

Real Madrid have already shown that they are willing to spend big to sign young players. In the case of Endrick, Palmeiras will receive a total fee of €60m for the 16-year-old, who will join in the summer of 2024.

Echeverri can look at the examples of Vinicius and Rodrygo as paths to follow in terms of being successful at Real Madrid, and it likely wouldn’t take much convincing for him to join, should a fee be agreed.

For Real Madrid, it will depend on whether they want to spend a potential upfront fee of €50m for a 17-year-old, who wouldn’t be able to join until next winter. The one thing for certain is that Echeverri should have a very bright future in the game.