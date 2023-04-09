2023 La Liga table underlines Real Madrid’s disappointing league form this year

It’s safe to say that Real Madrid’s La Liga title defence has not gone to plan. With 10 matches remaining of the season, they trail Barcelona by 12 points, and it could be 15 if Xavi Hernandez’s side defeat Girona on Monday evening.

At the start of 2023, Real Madrid and Barcelona were level on points, after the latter’s home draw to Espanyol on New Year’s Day. Fast forward just over three months, and the gap is the biggest it has been all season.

From the 42 points available to Real Madrid post-World Cup, they have achieved just 24, as per MD. In a league table of this period, Carlo Ancelotti’s side would be a lowly eighth, behind Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Celta Vigo, Villarreal, Real Sociedad, Real Betis and Sevilla.

Injuries have taken their toll at times, with several key defenders having been missing for sustained period of time, while Karim Benzema’s fitness issues have also reappeared. However, their drop off in form will still be a concern to the club’s hierarchy.

Real Madrid can still walk away with four trophies this season. Having already won the European Super Cup and Club World Cup, they are well-positioned to add the Champions League and Copa del Rey to their haul.