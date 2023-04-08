“You’re the f****** main character” – Marcos Acuna sent off for foul-mouthed rant after late Sevilla collapse

Friday evening’s match between Sevilla and Celta Vigo was a captivating occasion. The hosts, down the 10 men after just 20 minutes, were 2-0 up with just minutes to play at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Unfortunately for Los Nervionenses, they conceded twice at the match finished all square. Miguel Rodriguez and Goncalo Paciencia ensured an unlikely point for Celta, but the drama didn’t stop there.

After Paciencia’s equaliser, Marcos Acuna confronted the referee, stating that he was “the f****** main character of this match”, as per MD, which saw him receive Sevilla’s second red card of the encounter. With Alex Telles also booked, Jose Luis Mendilibar will be without the left back pair, as well as Pape Gueye, for next weekend’s crucial match against Valencia.

Gueye’s red card was a controversial one, which caused much ire among the Sevilla players and supporters. The on-loan Marseille midfielder was given his marching orders after an accidental stamp on Iago Aspas following a successful tackle.

Red card for Pape Gueye! 🟥 The referee shows the Sevilla midfielder a second yellow card and sends him down the tunnel with less than twenty minutes gone 👋 Big test of Sevilla's character now!#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/ZvRQkgproI — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 7, 2023

Sevilla must re-focus their minds quickly, as their attention now turns to the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final against Manchester United on Thursday.

Image via Antonio Pizarro