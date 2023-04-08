Young Spanish star being tracked by Premier League sides after returning to form with Villarreal

Villarreal are in a good place at present, despite their disappointing European exit at the hands of Anderlecht a few weeks ago.

Two successive wins has the Yellow Submarine in a strong position to qualify for European football again for next season, while they will harbour hopes of chasing down Real Sociedad for the final Champions League.

Yeremy Pino has been one of the architects of Villarreal’s recent good form, having notched one goal and three assists in their last six matches. The young winger is highly regarded at the Estadio de la Ceramica, and was recently included in Luis de la Fuente’s first Spain squad.

However, Villarreal could be at risk of losing Pino this summer, with both Arsenal and Newcastle United interested in securing his services, according to Relevo. Both clubs have been following Pino for some time, and they could make their moves in the coming months.

Villarreal are willing to listen to offers for Pino, but they are likely to demand a fee close to his €80m release clause, as the player himself is not looking to leave this summer.