(WATCH) Villarreal mock Real Madrid’s ‘day off’ video after La Liga win

Villarreal were quick to poke fun at Real Madrid following their sensational 3-2 La Liga win in the Spanish capital.

The Yellow Submarine have kept their Champions League qualification hopes alive, with a key win, as Los Blancos saw their league title defence ended.

The Villarreal players were in buoyant mood at full time, as they celebrated a first league win at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu for the first time since 2018.

As part of the dressing room high jinks, the visiting squad took the chance to crack a little joke at their hosts recent antics.

Carlo Ancelotti created a social media sensation following Real Madrid’s midweek Copa del Rey win over Barcelona with a rousing post match chat.

Carlo Ancelotti's post-match team talk: "Proud, proud to see a match like this." "Second, I lied to you. It was not a final. This was a lie, it was a semi-final, the final we still have to play. [laughs]." "And third, listen now, tomorrow is a day off."pic.twitter.com/aHH5pOOtW7 — Football España (@footballespana_) April 6, 2023

The veteran Italian sent his squad into raptures after promising them a day off, as a reward for winning in Catalonia, and Quique Setien produced a copycat display, as Villarreal partied in the away dressing room.

