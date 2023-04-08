Real Madrid Villarreal

(WATCH) Samuel Chukwueze rocket levels for Villarreal at Real Madrid

Villarreal have secured deserved half time equaliser in their  La Liga clash away at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side looked determined in their objective to close the title gap on Barcelona to nine points overnight and they made a bright start at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio’s driving run into the box caused chaos at the back for the visitors, and his cut back was eventually nudged home for an own goal by Pau Torres.

However, despite being forced to weather a storm of pressure from the hosts after that, Villarreal slowly forced their way into the contest before the interval.

That ability to fight through wave after wave of Real Madrid pressure was rewarded on 39 minutes as Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze showed some outrageous skill on the edge of the box to slot home the leveller.

Alongside Real Madrid’s push for stronger position in the title race, Chukwueze’s Villarreal are also chasing a potential Champions League spot this season.

Tags Carlo Ancelotti Marco Asensio Pau Torres Samuel Chukwueze

