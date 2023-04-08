(WATCH) Samuel Chukwueze rocket levels for Villarreal at Real Madrid

Villarreal have secured deserved half time equaliser in their La Liga clash away at Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side looked determined in their objective to close the title gap on Barcelona to nine points overnight and they made a bright start at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Marco Asensio’s driving run into the box caused chaos at the back for the visitors, and his cut back was eventually nudged home for an own goal by Pau Torres.

Real Madrid strike first ⚪ Asensio's cutback comes off two Villarreal players and finds the net!#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/wAcF565TYq — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 8, 2023

However, despite being forced to weather a storm of pressure from the hosts after that, Villarreal slowly forced their way into the contest before the interval.

That ability to fight through wave after wave of Real Madrid pressure was rewarded on 39 minutes as Nigerian international Samuel Chukwueze showed some outrageous skill on the edge of the box to slot home the leveller.

Brilliant by Chukwueze! 🟡 The Villarreal player gets his side back on level terms with a great goal ⚽👏 Quick feet! 🕺#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/Ry5qWG4uGQ — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 8, 2023

Alongside Real Madrid’s push for stronger position in the title race, Chukwueze’s Villarreal are also chasing a potential Champions League spot this season.

