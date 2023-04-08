(WATCH) Pau Torres own goal puts Real Madrid ahead against Villarreal

Real Madrid have secured a perfect start in their vital La Liga clash with Villarreal in the Spanish capital.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side are looking to close the title gap on Barcelona to nine points overnight and they have made a bright start on their return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Despite the veteran Italian coach opting for six starting changes, from the midweek 4-1 Copa del Rey semi final second leg win at Barcelona, his reshuffled team have clicked into gear immediately in Madrid.

One of the new faces, Marco Asensio, made the key breakthrough, after just 15 minutes, as his cut back was diverted home for an own goal by Spain international teammate Pau Torres.

Real Madrid strike first ⚪ Asensio's cutback comes off two Villarreal players and finds the net!#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/wAcF565TYq — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 8, 2023

Real Madrid have continued to push hard for a quickfire second goal, with the evergreen shot stopper Pepe Reina called into action on multiple occasions to keep the hosts at bay early on.

