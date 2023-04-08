WATCH: Eden Hazard’s son scores sensational goal during Madrid youth tournament

Eden Hazard’s spell at Real Madrid has been disastrous for both player and club, but there’s little doubt about the talent that he possessed during his time at Chelsea.

The former Belgian international was considered to be one of the best players in world football when at his prime, and he has scored some incredible goals throughout his career.

Football runs in Hazard’s blood, and his son Leo will hope to follow in his footsteps. The youngster plays in Real Madrid’s youth setup, and is currently competing at the Iscar Cup in the Spanish capital.

On Saturday, while playing against Granada, the young Hazard scores a goal that his father would’ve been proud of. He powered a brilliant strike from outside box that flew past the goalkeeper.

Mira, @hazardeden10, lo que acaba de hacer tu hijo en la #ÍscarCup. 🔥 Widsjfweifnewoc. GOLAZO DE LEO EDEN HAZARD. pic.twitter.com/IGtNckNJ3h — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) April 8, 2023

Hazard senior will hope to feature more in the final few weeks of the season. He has rarely played for Real Madrid for much of the campaign, although he did provide an assist off the bench during last weekend’s 6-0 victory over Real Valladolid.