Valencia could lose talented youngster for cut-price deal amid Premier League interest

Valencia’s season has been a very difficult one, with the threat of relegation very real for Ruben Baraja’s side. After 27 matches, they sit 17th in the La Liga, with goal difference keeping them out of the drop zone.

Should their untimely demise occur, a fire sale is likely to occur at Estadio Mestalla, with several first team players expected to depart the club, should they fall into the second tier of Spanish football.

One player that could leave Valencia this summer, irrespective of what league the club is in next season, is Yunus Musah. The 20-year-old is highly regarded across Europe and in North America, with Liverpool in particular said to be impressed.

Relevo report that the Premier League giants could resume talks with Valencia in the summer, with negotiations having proven fruitless in January. Despite Musah’s release clause being €90m, he could leave for €35-40m.

Valencia would likely be pleased to generate significant funds this summer, as they look to rebuild after a disappointing couple of seasons in La Liga.