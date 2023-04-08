Slovenian media outlet accuse UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin of “falsifying documents”

Aleksander Ceferin has been a busy man in recent weeks. With UEFA already investigating Juventus, European football’s governing body announced last month that they had open an investigation against Barcelona over Caso Negreira.

However, an investigation could well be coming Ceferin’s way, with Slovenian media outlet Prava (via Marca) claiming that UEFA’s President lied on his CV earlier in his career.

Ceferin’s CV states that he was on the board of directors at NK Olimpija Bezigrad, now known as NK Olimpija Ljubljana, between 2006 and 2011, but Prava alleged that this was not the case.

It is stated that this would have invalidated his chances of becoming UEFA President, which he did so in 2016. Relevant experience is required in order to take on the position of leader of European football’s governing body.

As of yet, that is the only research cited against Ceferin, but the situation having caused quite a stir. It remains to be seen what happens next.