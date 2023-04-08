Sevilla target Barcelona outcast Nico Gonzalez

Barcelona midfielder Nico Gonzalez could be a summer transfer target for rivals Sevilla.

La Bluagrana are planning a squad overhaul ahead of the 2023/24 season with Xavi likely to be building a squad to defend their La Liga title.

The future of Sergio Busquets remains a crucial piece of the puzzle for Xavi with the Spanish veteran set to be pushed for a renewal decision in the coming weeks.

If Busquets opts to remain at the Camp Nou, for a further 12 months, that could open the door for midfield exits, with Gonzalez potentially the odd one out.

The 21-year-old appeared set to follow the path of Gavi and Pedri, after a strong breakthrough campaign in 2021/22, but his first team role was reduced ahead of joining Valencia on loan.

Despite agreeing a contract extension until 2026, before moving to Los Che, reports from Diario Sport claim Barcelona could be willing to sell, if Xavi does not see an immediate first team role for the Galician.