Real Madrid moving forward with plans to offer renewals to first team players

On Friday, Carlo Ancelotti confirmed to the media that Real Madrid were making progress in their attempts to renew the contracts of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric, with both players’ current deals set to expire this summer.

The veteran duo aren’t the only players out of contract this summer, with five other first team players at risk of leaving for free at the end of the season. Nacho Fernandez, Dani Ceballos, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema and Mariano Diaz are the others who could depart.

In the case of the latter, he will almost certainly leave, having been a fringe player for much of this season. However, the others are more likely to stay, although there are reports that Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Asensio.

Benzema is certain to sign a new deal, which confirmation expected in the near future, while Diario AS report that Real Madrid are moving forward with plans to offer Ceballos a renewal. Nacho is also expected to re-sign.

Real Madrid have had unrivalled success in recent seasons with a largely unchanged squad, and with these renewals, they will hope to carry that on for years to come.