Real Madrid’s fading La Liga title hopes end with wild Villarreal defeat

Real Madrid’s slim chances of defending their La Liga crown have been effectively ended this weekend with a chaotic 3-2 defeat at home to Villarreal.

Los Blancos end the weekend 12 points behind league leaders Barcelona, with the Catalans in action on Monday, in their game in hand, as the run-in intensifies.

Carlo Ancelotti will now turn his attention to cup competitions ahead of facing Chelsea in midweek Champions League action.

Pau Torres own goal gave the hosts a fortunate early lead in Madrid, but the visitors snapped into action before the break, through Samuel Chukwueze’s superb leveller.

Real Madrid looked set to ease away in the second period, as Vinicius Junior’s solo goal put them back in front on 47 minutes.

However, the Yellow Submarine refused to drop their intensity in the closing stages, as Jose Luis Morales equalised, and Chukwueze produced another brilliant effort, to win it.

Real Madrid were denied a late penalty in added time, with Ancelotti’s frustration visible on the touchline, ahead of their clash with Chelsea on April 12.

