PSG to block Kylian Mbappe sale in 2023

Paris Saint-Germain will not sell star man Kylian Mbappe for any price this summer.

Real Madrid remain favourites to sign the French international, despite rejecting a move to Madrid at the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

Mbappe’s contract in Paris includes a clause to extend his deal from 2024 to 2025, but it needs to be activated by the end of June.

If Mbappe opts against triggering his extension option in Paris, Real Madrid will revive their long standing transfer interest, with the opportunity to agree a pre-contract with him at the start of 2024.

Despite speculation PSG could sell Mbappe, if he rejects the clause, the French giants will not sell the 24-year-old as a matter of principle, as per Diario Sport.

Mbappe will not push for an exit, as he aims to achieve his goal of winning a Champions League title with PSG in 2024, and the former AS Monaco forward will make a decision on his future next summer.