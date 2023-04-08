La Liga Wrap: Athletic Club and Real Sociedad boost European hopes with key wins

The La Liga race for Europe in 2022/23 took an important twist this weekend as Real Sociedad and Athletic Club both secured wins.

The Basque duo are both pushing to secure European football next season, with La Real opening up a four point gap inside the Champions League/Top Four places.

Captain Mikel Oyarzabal was the key man for the hosts in San Sebastian, as he missed a penalty, before heading them in front before the break, against Getafe.

Just minutes after having his penalty saved by Soria, Oyarzabal scores the opener! ⚽ Real Sociedad lead 1-0 at the break thanks to the goal 🔵⚪#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/FJOYKI3XKf — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 8, 2023

Takefusa Kubo’s close range finish clinched the win after the restart as the home side got back to winning ways.

The result keeps some breathing space for Imanol Alguacil’s side despite fifth place Villarreal winning at Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Athletic Club were grateful to goals either side of the break, from their Williams brothers, Inaki and Nico, as they won 2-1 away at Espanyol.

In the other Saturday fixture, Barcelona loanee Abde Ezzalzouli scored twice for Osasuna, as they won 2-1 at home to rock bottom Elche.

Abde with his second! ✌️ The Barcelona loanee scores again to give Osasuna a late lead 🌟🎯#LaLigaSantander pic.twitter.com/eVCVFLMh36 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 8, 2023

