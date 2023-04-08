Real Madrid Villarreal

Karim Benzema aiming to climb up the historical La Liga scoring charts against Villarreal

Karim Benzema’s season has been plagued with injuries and fitness issues, but he now looks to be hitting top form just at the right time.

After scoring a seven minute hat-trick against Real Valladolid last Sunday, Benzema scored another during El Clasico on Wednesday, taking his total for the season to 23, which is a remarkable total considering his problems.

During the Valladolid match, Benzema became the first Real Madrid player in history to score 20+ goals in 11 different seasons, and he will hope to break another record against Villarreal on Saturday.

Benzema has 233 La Liga goals, and currently sits fifth in the all-time goalscoring list. He is one goal and one place behind former Real Madrid forward Hugo Sanchez, and a brace against the Yellow Submarine would elevate him to fourth, as per MD.

Real Madrid will be delighted to have Benzema fit and firing as they enter a crucial period of the season, with a 15th Champions League crown firmly in their sights.

