Erik ten Hag confirms Marcus Rashford injury ahead of Sevilla clash

Manchester United have suffered a major injury blow ahead of their Europa League clash with Sevilla.

United play host to the Andalucians in their quarter final first leg in midweek with top scorer Marcus Rashford potentially set to miss out.

Rashford has been in sensational form for United this season, with 28 goals across all competitions, but he was forced off in the closing stages of their 2-0 Premier League win over Everton.

Ten Hag was asked about the latest injury status of his key man, at full time at Old Trafford, and the Dutchman admitted the prognosis does not look good for Rashford.

“We have to wait, but it doesn’t look well. Once again it’s due to the schedule”, as per reports from BT Sports.

Ten Hag to BT Sport on Rashford: "We have to wait, doesn't look well. Once again that is due to the schedule. It can’t be you play three games in six days. We have to protect our players." #MUFC — Laurie Whitwell (@lauriewhitwell) April 8, 2023

“It can’t be that you play three games in six days. We have to protect our players more.”

If Rashford is ruled out for United against Sevilla, ten Hag is likely to turn to former Sevilla loanee Anthony Martial as his replacement.

Martial spent an underwhelming six month spell at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, in the second half of 2021/22, with just one goal from 12 appearances.