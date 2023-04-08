Carlo Ancelotti confident of Real Madrid reaction against Chelsea

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti is remaining calm ahead of facing Chelsea in midweek Champions League action.

Los Blancos saw their fading hopes of a La Liga title defence effectively ended in weekend action as they lost 3-2 at home to Villarreal.

However, despite the damaging blow of domestic frustration in Madrid, Ancelotti is confident his side can show their infamous experience to overcome the setback, up against Frank Lampard’s visitors.

“It was hard for us to be 100% motivated. But if you’re not at 100%, you should still be better on the pitch”, as per reports from Marca.

“However, Wednesday is another story. The temperature has dropped a bit, but on Wednesday we’ll be at our best.”

Ancelotti insisted he needed to make significant rotations to his starting XI, from their Copa del Rey semi final win at Barcelona, with six starting changes.

The veteran Italian brought the majority of his experienced stars out of the firing line against Villarreal but they should return against Chelsea.

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos are expected to start in midfield, against the Premier League side, alongside recalls for Dani Carvajal and Fede Valverde.

