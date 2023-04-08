Carlo Ancelotti aiming to emulate Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid record this season

There’s little doubt that Carlo Ancelotti has been an exceptional manager for Real Madrid. Particularly in his second spell in the Spanish capital, the Italian has established his side as one of the very best teams in world football.

Despite this season having been difficult at times, Real Madrid are still in contention to end the campaign with four trophies. Having already won the European Super Cup and Club World Cup, the Copa del Rey and Champions League could be added to their collection.

This would put Ancelotti on to 11 titles won as Real Madrid manager, which would put him joint-second with Zinedine Zidane as the most successful coach in the club’s esteemed history, as per Diario AS. The Frenchman, who also had two spells, also won 11 trophies, included three Champions Leagues in a row between 2016 and 2018.

Ancelotti could leave Real Madrid before getting the chance to surpass his former assistant’s trophy haul. There are strong reports over the CBF’s interest in hiring him as Brazil manager, and Ancelotti has spoken positively over the possibility in recent weeks.