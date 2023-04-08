Barcelona receive Samuel Umtiti payment from Lecce

Barcelona are set to pick up a €500,000 payment from Serie A side Lecce as per their loan agreement over Samuel Umtiti.

La Blaugrana eventually agreed a loan deal with Lecce at the start of the 2022/23 season with the Catalans keen to offload the French international due to his injury record.

The move does not involve a purchase clause, but Barcelona did include a sting of performance related variables to generate some key income from his move, with the latest one triggered this week.

Umtiti has now started 15 league games in Italy, as per reports from Diario AS, and Marco Baroni’s side will now make a payment to Barcelona for the 29-year-old.

Barcelona will look to permanently offload Umtiti in the coming months, if they can persuade Lecce to make an offer for him, with the Spanish side willing to accept a free transfer, despite his contract at the Camp Nou running until 2026.