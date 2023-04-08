Barcelona prepared to entertain offers for attacking trio this summer

Barcelona’s financial issues are expected to force at least one major sale this summer, although questions remain over who will be let go in order for the club’s books to be balanced.

Deals for Lionel Messi, Vitor Roque and Yannick Carrasco are possibly in the pipeline, due to the fact that the club wishes to add attacking reinforcements, and this could suggest that at least one forward could be moved on this summer.

Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele are seemingly indispensable, although the latter’s future is unclear after a breakdown in contract negotiations. That leaves Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati as possible departures, and Sport report that Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for the trio.

All three would likely generate significant funds, which would greatly help towards improving the club’s finances. Torres and Fati are been rumoured as possible departures for several weeks, and following a disappointing performance in El Clasico on Wednesday, Raphinha appears to have joined the list.

Xavi Hernandez wants to keep the majority of his squad together, but Barcelona will be wary of their financing dwindling, especially if the likes of Messi and Roque do indeed join in the summer.