Barcelona considering move for former La Masia starlet as attacking options are targeted

Barcelona are determined to improve Xavi Hernandez’s first team squad this summer, despite their precarious financial situation.

Their transfer policy suggests that forward options will be prioritised, and several targets have already been identified. Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the highest profile of those, while there is also interest in Vitor Roque and Yannick Carrasco.

Messi may not be the only player that re-joins Barcelona this summer, with reports from MD stating that Xavi Simons is being eyed up for a possible move. The Dutch international left the club in 2019 to join Paris Saint-Germain, and he is now at PSV Eindhoven.

Barcelona hope that the presence of Jordi Cruyff, who is Sporting Director at the club, can persuade Simons to make the switch to Catalonia, although must will likely depend on finances, as PSG are also interested in being reunited with their former player.

Simons has shone since joining PSV last summer, and a return to Barcelona could be the next step in his blossoming career.