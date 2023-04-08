Atletico Madrid tracking Serie A defender as transfer targets take shape

Despite a rough first half of the season, Atletico Madrid are in full swing now. Diego Simeone’s side are comfortably in the Champions League places, and they harbour hopes of surpassing city rivals Real Madrid for second place.

Atletico’s defensive resolve has been one of the main reasons for their success over the years, and their recent run of form has been no different. They have conceded no more than once in a La Liga match since a 3-2 defeat to Cadiz in October.

Despite this, plans are being made to improve their defensive options this summer. Caglar Soyuncu is expected to join upon the expiry of his Leicester City contract, while Diario AS report that AS Roma centre back Roger Ibanez is also on their shortlist.

Despite Atletico’s interest, the Italian side appear to be unwilling to sell the Brazilian, who has been a mainstay under Jose Mourinho this season.

Atletico Madrid could be in for a big windfall this season, should Joao Felix leave as expected, so a make for Ibanez could be made affordable.